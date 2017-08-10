Police: 32 arrested in Massachusetts prostitution, drug offender sweep

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts police say they made 32 arrests in a targeted sweep for prostitution and drug activity in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said Wednesday that four people were arrested on prostitution charges and 11 on outstanding warrants. The Eagle-Tribune reports he remaining arrests were drug-related.

Fitzpatrick says Lawrence police and detectives coordinated with state troopers and federal agents for the sweep.

Pinpointed probes are arranged in areas where police have received ongoing complaints about drug and illegal activities.

The names of those arrested were not immediately available Thursday.

