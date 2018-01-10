Police: 4 injured, 1 critical following NH interstate crash

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say one person faces life-threatening injuries and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 near North Hampton.

Police were called to the scene of the crash Tuesday evening, where a van driven by 51-year-old Ming Chen swerved and crashed near a toll plaza. WMUR-TV reports there were three unidentified passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was ejected out the front windshield.

Chen and one of the passengers were taken to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the two rear passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, one with serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it doesn’t appear impairment was a factor, but the crash is under investigation.

