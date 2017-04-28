HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say four people were wounded, one critically, after gunfire erupted in broad daylight on a city street.

Police say an argument among several people on Franklin Avenue escalated into a shootout at about 11 a.m. on Friday.

Deputy Police Chief Foley says a police officer on patrol in the area ran toward the shooting and took one man into custody. Several other people were also arrested and at least three guns seized.

Foley says three men who were shot were taken to Hartford Hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth person was in critical condition at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)