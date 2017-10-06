WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Five women were arrested after Worcester police said they tied up a kidnapping victim before brutally beating and burning her inside an apartment.

Officers responded Wednesday to 6 Mount Pleasant St. after recieving a tip that there were several women beating another woman inside, according to police.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and said they observed several people attempting to hide in various areas within the apartment. Police said a 35-year-old woman was found badly beaten and bleeding from an “obvious” assault.

The victim, who was conscious, told police that she was held against her will, bound with tape, punched, kicked, struck with a golf club and burned with a lit cigarette. The victim also told police that the women cut her hair and stuffed her inside a dog cage.

Police said crack cocaine, a digital scale, plastic sandwich baggies, cyclobenzaprine, a .45 caliber bullet, a cellphone, $55 in cash, needles and pipes were also found in the apartment.

Before she was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said the victim said she was called to the apartment because Lillian Salgado “wanted to speak with her.” Police said this was not a random attack and the suspects and victim knew each other.

Salgado, 40, Marian Murphy, 21, Jessica Moody, 30, Shayna Alexander, 41, and Jamie Edick, 28, were all arrested. The group was arraigned Thursday in Worcester County District Court on multiple charges, including assault and battery and kidnapping.

