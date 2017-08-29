Police: 5-year-old Maine shooting victim dies in hospital

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 5-year-old girl has died after being shot at a home.

Maine State Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Scarborough. Police say the 5-year-old was shot in a home where relatives live.

The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center where she later died. No one else was injured.

Police say the girl did not live in the home where the shooting occurred. According to State Police Sgt. Chris Harriman, the girl was with “at least one parent” at the time of the shooting. Harriman says several other adults were also in the home when the shooting happened.

Police continue to investigate.

