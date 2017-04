BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have confirmed that a child was shot in Roxbury on Sunday night.

The child was shot in the area of Copeland Street, according to police.

The child was transported to Boston Medical Center and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police say the 5-year-old boy shot has non-life threatening injuries. He's being treated at Boston Medical Center. #7News pic.twitter.com/voJg0qii3U — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 3, 2017

#BREAKING: Boston Mayor, police chief expected to speak soon after a child was shot in Roxbury. #7News pic.twitter.com/UtrfwqYocl — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 3, 2017

