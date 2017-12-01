MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother in Manchester, New Hampshire is facing charges after a disturbing discovery at her home.

Officers arrested Sarah Becker and took her six-week-old daughter into state custody.

Police said they found trash, dog feces and other debris scattered throughout the home.

They also said there was not enough heat and electricity.

Becker has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

