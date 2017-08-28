Police: 7-year-old kidnapping victim strangled, thrown off bridge into Worcester lake

(WHDH) — A seven-year-old girl was found safe early Sunday morning in Shrewsbury following a brutal and violent kidnapping incident in Worcester.

Authorities say the victim was at a family party when she was taken without permission around 2:30 a.m. by a Worcester man.

Authorities say the alleged suspect, 53-year-old Joshua Hubert, put the girl in his car, strangled her and threw her off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond.

The girl survived the drop and swam to shore, where she was found around 4 a.m. with “visible,” but non life-threatening injuries.

Hubert is slated to be arraigned Monday.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation.

