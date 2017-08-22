Police: 92 cases of soda stolen from Coca-Cola trailers

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are searching for suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of soft drinks.

According to police, thieves broke into two Coca-Cola truck trailers parked in Rutland over the weekend. Investigators say the culprits fled with 92 cases of soda.

The 92 cases have a value of about $1,400. State police are investigating the theft as a case of grand larceny because the value of the goods exceeds $900.

According to Coke spokeswoman Jennifer Cruikshank, the company does not does discuss details of a crime while an investigation is pending.

Police continue to investigate.

