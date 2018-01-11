Police: Alleged drunken driver threatened to ‘destroy’ officers with karate moves

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police say a Bridgewater man claiming to be trained in karate threatened to “destroy” officers following a drunken driving arrest this past weekend.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sunday to Main Street for a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck.

Police spotted Casey Cobbett, 31, doing donuts in the middle of the roadway, according to the Enterprise.

Police say Cobbett smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his speech.

Police issued a field sobriety test and determined Cobbett was operating under the influence. When officers handcuffed Cobbett, he allegedly asked them to set him loose so he could “teach them a lesson.”

“Cobbett stated that he was trained in karate and would destroy me,” Officer Andres Ocampo said in a police report obtained by the newspaper.

Police say Cobbett also tried to kick an office several times.

Cobbett is charged with operating under the influence, threats to commit a crime and speeding, among other things.

