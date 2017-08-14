Police and rescue teams searching for missing boater in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching for a person who went missing in the Merrimack River in Chelmsford Sunday night.

Local and state police, along with fire crews, searched into the early morning hours for a boater who went missing.

Boats scoured the water while a helicopter searched from above, but nothing was apparently found.

Two jet skis were taken away from the scene.

The Chelmsford fire chief says the search is set to resume this morning.

