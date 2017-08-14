Police and rescue teams searching for missing girl in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in the Merrimack River in Chelmsford Sunday night.

Local and state police, along with fire crews, searched into the early morning hours for the missing girl from Lowell.

Family members told 7News that the girl was on a jet ski with her boyfriend on the Merrimack River when they were struck from behind by another jet ski.

Boats scoured the water while a helicopter searched from above, but nothing was apparently found.

Two jet skis were taken away from the scene.

Family and friends returned to the scene Monday morning hoping to assist in the search.

The search has reportedly resumed this morning.

Family and friends of missing jet skier came to the Merrimack river this morning, say she is a 16 y/o girl @7News pic.twitter.com/kepVMTEyH6 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 14, 2017

