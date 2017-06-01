PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s largest city is considering a sweeping police accountability measure that proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status.

The Providence City Council has scheduled a second and final vote on the proposed anti-profiling ordinance Thursday.

The all-Democrat council voted 12-0 to approve it in April, but a required second vote was delayed after the police union called it a “slap in the face.” The union said Thursday it still can’t support it, though earlier this week it expressed satisfaction with some changes made since April.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he’ll sign the proposal into law.

The Philadelphia-based American Friends Service Committee says it’s a model for local and state governments trying to prevent racial profiling.

