PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for a suspect in a break-in at a golf course in Plainville.

An employee at Heather Hill Country Club says he walked in on a man stealing money from the cash register.

Officials say the suspect got away in a silver pick-up truck.

The employee said the thief appeared to be around 5’7″ with blonde or light grey hair.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)