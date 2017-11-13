MEMPHIS, TN (WHDH) — A 13-year-old from Arkansas allegedly got pulled over in Tennessee on his way to Connecticut.

Police said the teen took his grandma’s car to visit his girlfriend who was more than a thousand miles away.

The boy drove about 200 miles without an incident before officers took him into custody, according to police.

Officials said they are not sure if any charges will be filed against the boy.

