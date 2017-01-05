Police: Armed, masked men ransack home with children inside

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for two men in connection with a burglary Thursday morning at a home in the city.

Authorities said two masked, armed men entered a home around 7:20 a.m. on Belgrade Street.

Two children were home alone at the time, but police said they were not harmed.

The home’s owner told police that the men fled on foot just as he was returning home from work. Police said at least one gunshot was fired when the homeowner chased after them on foot.

The men escaped the area before officers arrived.

An investigation is underway.

