After three-hour standoff, man surrenders outside Medford radio station

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – An ax-wielding man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a three-hour standoff with police outside Kiss 108 in Medford.

Witnesses and station employees told 7News that the man, with an ax in hand, requested the song “My Axe” by Insane Clown Posse to be played on the radio. The man then grew angry when police arrived, sparking a tense situation. At one point, police said they used a stun gun on the man but when that was unsuccessful, he jumped into his car and tried to drive away.

“We had less lethal weapons that we deployed to try to subdue the subject,” said Joseph Casey of the Medford Police Department. “Those efforts were not successful.”

Police at the scene had guns drawn as they negotiated with the man, who refused to leave his locked car. Police said the man tossed several sharp-edged items from the car during the standoff. Some witnesses said the man was drinking and yelling loudly as the situation unfolded.

The man finally exited the vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. He surrendered peacefully and left the scene in an ambulance.

Police have not confirmed what witnesses claim, but said the man likely suffers from a mental illness. Crews could be seen searching the man’s car for evidence.

No injuries were reported during the incident. No charges have been filed.

The man’s name was not released but police said he is 38 years old.

