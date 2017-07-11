Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects in Hyde Park home invasion

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed home invasion and assault in Hyde Park.

Cesar Lara Aguavivas, 23, was taken into custody by Boston police Monday night in Dorchester.

Police say Aguavivas was one of four men who broke into a woman’s Beaver Street home on Friday, assaulted her, took her to the ATM and forced her to withdraw cash. They then allegedly stole her car and dumped her in Mattapan.

Aguavivas is charged with home invasion, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny and destruction of property.

He is due in court Tuesday.

