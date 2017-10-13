LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Lowell say 21 city residents have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into narcotics distribution.

Sixteen people were arrested Wednesday on narcotics distribution charges; two on charges of cocaine distribution; two for possession of heroin; and one for heroin distribution.

Authorities say the arrests are part of an investigation into drug distribution in the Lowell area and are among efforts to combat the abuse of opioids and other narcotics. More arrests are expected.

Conducting the arrests were members of the Lowell Police Department, the Middlesex County State Police Special Investigation Unit, the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.

