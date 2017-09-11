Police arrest 9 suspected of looting Florida footwear store in Irma’s wake

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WHDH) — Police have arrested nine people for looting a Fort Lauderdale shoe store as well as a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma’s approach up Florida.

Investigators said the burglary happened at Simon’s Footwear, located at 801 West Sunrise Blvd., sometime Sunday.

SWAT and several police cruisers responded to the scene, Sunday afternoon.

Police remind everyone that looters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice,” said FLPD Chief Rick Maglione in a statement. “Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe.”

A curfew was in place for Broward County from 7 p.m. Sunday night to 7 a.m. Monday, in part to prevent such criminal acts.

