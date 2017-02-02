Police arrest accused serial bank robber and accomplice

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The search for a serial bank robber is over Thursday morning.

Police arrested Chaka Meredith and a female associate in Lawrence Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the two robbed six banks across New England including banks in Boston, Jamaica Plain and Laconia, New Hampshire.

The FBI had offered a reward for the suspect.

Meredith is expected to be in court today.

