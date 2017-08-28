BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – Police arrested a Beverly man last week on multiple charges including trafficking cocaine.

Detectives from four towns initially arrested Jason Patten, 35, of Beverly, on Aug. 24 after they observed a suspected drug deal, which led to the recovery of Oxycodone pills, crack cocaine, knives and a significant amount of money. Police searched Patten’s home where they recovered more drugs, knives and money.

Authorities say approximately 92 grams of cocaine, dozens of Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills, knives including a double-edged machete, cell phones, digital scales and a Lexus were recovered and seized as a result of the arrest.

Beverly Police, Danvers Police, Middleton Police and Ipswich Police were all involved with the initial arrest.

Patten was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam and violation of the city knife ordinance.

