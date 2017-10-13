Police arrest Lowell student after social media threat

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police say a Lowell High School student is in custody after a threat was posted early Friday morning on social media.

According to police, an “alleged threat” was posted on Snapchat at around 7 a.m. Police say the threat involved a possible firearm. Lowell Police and staff from Lowell Public Schools were notified about the incident.

Police say the message was a written threat and nobody was injured.

The student accused of making the threat was arrested and charged with making threats that cause the disruption of school.

Officials say there is no threat to the community, but additional officers are at Lowell High School are on the campus today as an added precaution.

