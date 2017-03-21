Police arrest man accused of impersonating police in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police say they’ve arrested a man who they say impersonated a police officer in order to rob a man in Chelsea.

According to officials, an 18-year-old suspect, Jorge Beltran, broke into several cars in Everett — including a police officer’s vehicle — and stole a badge and a radio on Sunday.

The victim told police that the suspect claimed to be an officer, flashed the stolen badge, escorted him to a basement, and then robbed him of his cell phone and money.

Beltran was arrested on police impersonation, kidnapping, and robbery charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)