SUTTON, NH (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested a man they deemed “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend’s car while on the highway.

Police received a report Sunday around 5:30 p.m. of shots fired at a car on Interstate 89 northbound in Sutton.

Police said that Elijah Gross, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle that fired up on his girlfriend’s car.

By the time troopers arrived, police said Gross had already fled the scene.

Kearsarge Regional School District closed school due to the incident.

Police had asked Sutton residents to lock their doors and cars and to immediately report any suspicious activity.

