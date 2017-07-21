Police arrest man after Framingham pizza shop standoff

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police have arrested the man they say fired at officers before barricading himself on the roof of a Massachusetts pizza shop.

A state police spokesman says officers were called to a home in Framingham on Thursday night for a reported domestic altercation. Police say the suspect fired at officers then fled on foot.

Police believe the man then climbed to the roof of Slice of New York Pizza nearby on Edgell Road.

A negotiator contacted with the man, and he came off the roof and was subsequently arrested just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Two people were trapped inside as the standoff unfolded.

“He could have killed people tonight,” one resident told 7News.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

The suspect, identified as Justin Breakspear, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

