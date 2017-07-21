Police arrest man after SWAT standoff at Framingham pizza shop

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police have arrested the man they say fired at officers before barricading himself on the roof of a Massachusetts pizza shop.

A state police spokesman says officers were called to a home in Framingham on Thursday night for a reported domestic altercation. Police say the suspect fired at officers with a long gun then fled on foot.

Police said the man, identified as Justin Breakspear, then climbed to the roof of Slice of New York Pizza nearby on Edgell Road.

A negotiator contacted with the man, and he came off the roof and was subsequently arrested just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Two people were trapped inside as the hourslong standoff unfolded.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

Breakspear is not stranger to the law, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

Breakspear is expected to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Justin Breakspear arrived for arraignment moments ago after stand off in Framingham with police last night #7News pic.twitter.com/4sKiFPV4V3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 21, 2017

