Police arrest man for shooting gun while drunk at his home

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing felony charges of shooting a firearm while drunk.

Police say 25-year-old Shawn Lavoie of Coventry was arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday morning and given a ride home by officers because it was his first DUI offense. But police say they were called back to Lavoie’s home just minutes later for reports of gunfire.

They found Lavoie wearing body armor and several spent rifle casings on the ground. They also later discovered he’d posted several threatening and racist remarks on Facebook directed at the officer that drove him home.

He was arraigned, released on personal recognizance and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police say they’re reviewing of whether the incident rises to the level of a hate crime. It’s not immediately clear of Lavoie has a lawyer.

