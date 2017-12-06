Officials have arrested one man in connection with a murder in Attleboro.

Police received a 9-1-1 call late Monday night after someone from inside a South Avenue home reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered Thomas Pomare, 34 of Santa Barbara, California, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials transported Pomare to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police chief said that this incident may have been related to a marijuana distribution operation.

Police have not released specific details about any potential suspects at this time. However, witnesses said that a burgundy Jeep fled the area with possibly two people inside of it, police said.

Officials have arrested Christopher Johnson with misleading the criminal investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Attleboro Police.

