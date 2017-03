NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Police tracked down a suspect accused in a stabbing outside a Michael’s in Natick on March 21.

Natick Police credited the Framingham Police for helping make the arrest in a Facebook post, Sunday. They identified the suspect as 20-year-old James Riccouti.

After the arrest, James Riccouti is being charged with armed assault with intent to murder and other crimes. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 27, 2017

