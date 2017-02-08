Police arrest man in shooting that left 9-year-old paralyzed

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrested in connection with a shooting that left a nine-year-old girl paralyzed, authorities said.

Dominique Jerard Finch, 27, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged in the Oct. 2016 shooting.

It’s alleged that Finch shot the girl on Oct. 9. Officers found the wounded girl around 1 a.m. She was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

A months-long investigation led police to Finch. He faces a slew of charges, including assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, among others.

“This case was particularly troubling to us because it not only involved a young victim, but we encountered uncooperative witnesses. Despite roadblocks, the detectives have worked tirelessly in gathering physical evidence, and they look forward to presenting a strong case in court to bring justice for this little girl and her family,” Police Commissioner Evans said.

