Police arrest man suspected of opening fire, killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (WHDH/AP) — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of opening fire and killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart.

Thornton police identified the suspect as Scott Ostrem, 47. Ostrem fled in a car before officers arrived. Authorities used security video to help identify him.

The shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror, Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night.

The motive was unknown, Avila said.

