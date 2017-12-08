TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Thursday night who is suspected of robbing four stores at knife point.

The robberies took place in East Providence, Pawtucket, Taunton and Raynham over the past week.

Police said the robbers stabbed a customer who tried to intervene during the robbery in East Providence last Saturday.

The customer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect remains on the run.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

