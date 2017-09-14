NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say pretended to be an off-duty police officer and tried to lure a teenage girl into his car.

Naugatuck police on Wednesday charged 35-year-old Raimundo Donascimento with breach of peace, impersonation of a police officer and second-degree reckless endangerment.

A 16-year-old girl told police that at about 8 p.m. Monday she was riding a bicycle when a man she didn’t know drove up to her and asked if she needed a ride. The driver said he was an off-duty police officer and didn’t have his badge.

The girl refused and screamed, attracting the attention of passers-by, and the driver took off.

The suspect was held on a $100,000 bond pending a Wednesday court appearance. It could be determined if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)