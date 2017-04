BOSTON (WHDH) - A stun gun led to the arrest of a rape suspect.

Kerry Jones was taken into custody on Monday on warrants for three counts of rape.

Police say Jones was brought to their attention after he set off a stun gun in the middle of the North Station lobby.

Jones told police and found the weapon and was showing others how it works.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)