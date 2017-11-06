Police arrest man who identified himself as dead man

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man who tried to escape from Maine police turned out to be a dead man from Delaware — at least according to his identification.

Bangor police say they arrested 24-year-old Dominque Hill, of New York, Friday after he attempted to evade them. The Bangor Daily News reports his ID did not identify him as Dominque Hill, but as a dead man from Delaware.

Hill had several outstanding arrest warrants, and was charged with drug possession and trafficking.

Police verified Hill’s identity after reaching out to Delaware authorities.

Police say they found Hill due to an investigation about a stolen wallet that led to two other arrests.

Police say all three men have “significant” criminal histories. Police said they didn’t know if the men had attorneys.

