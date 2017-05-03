Police arrest most wanted suspect for death of man in Lynn

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a murder suspect who was just added to the state’s most wanted list.

State troopers located William Cash in Weymouth Tuesday night.

Cash allegedly opened fire outside of the Lynn Arts building on Easter Sunday.

One man was killed while another was seriously injured.

Cash was considered armed and dangerous and has a lengthy criminal record.

He will be arraigned in Lynn District Court Wednesday morning for murder.

