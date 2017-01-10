Police arrest ‘Peeping Tom’ suspect in Abington

ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a man in Abington on Friday after he was allegedly peeping in female residents’ windows.

Police said they received several complaints from female residents in the Orange Street area who reported seeing a man looking in their windows at night. Police said each time they responded, the suspect had already left the area.

On Friday at around 11 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut Street and Centre Avenue after a female resident reported a man looking in her house’s window. Police said they found footprints in the snow that went around the house.

After searching the area, police said they found 18-year-old John Furr running down Centre Avenue. Furr was apprehended and charged with five counts of disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)