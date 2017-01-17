Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found, parent arrested

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they have located two children reported missing in 1985 and arrested a non-custodial parent wanted for snatching them.

Police said in a news release that the children were taken by a non-custodial parent on Aug. 26, 1985.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said sisters Kimberly and Kelly Yates were last seen on that date in Warwick. Kelly was 10 months old at the time. Her sister was 3.

The center said their mother, Elaine Yates, is suspected of taking them. Police said she was arrested Monday in Houston, Texas. Her daughters were also found in the Houston area.

Police said investigators were able to track down the family after receiving an anonymous tip in Dec. 2016.

Kimberly is now 35, and Kelly is 32. Elaine is 69.

Elaine faces two counts of child snatching.

