BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities arrested several people after a large brawl broke out Tuesday night at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

Braintree Police tweeted that state, Quincy and Weymouth police all responded to break up multiple fights.

1 of 2: Tonight w/ the help of mutual aid we responded to numerous large scale disturbances / fights at the plaza resulting in mult arrests — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) December 27, 2017

It’s not clear what sparked the brawl. Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

Those who were arrested have not yet been identified.

The mall closed at normal hours, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)