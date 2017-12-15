HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A student in Haverhill was arrested early Friday morning after a threat to shoot up the city’s high school surfaced on social media, prompting stepped up security at the school.

Police in Methuen received a tip from a concerned parent on Thursday that said there was a social media post threatening to shoot up Haverhill High School.

Methuen police contacted the Haverhill police and together they identified a juvenile male student who they said was responsible. The student was arrested at a home in Haverhill.

In the threat, police said the student stated “fed up, school shooting tomorrow.” Police called the student’s actions a “serious crime.”

He is charged with threat of dangerous items and is slated to be arraigned Friday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

Police said they are confident that there is no longer a threat to the school. However, they have added an extra police presence as a precaution.

