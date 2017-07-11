Police arrest suspect in Hyde Park home invasion

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Hyde Park.

23-year-old Cesar Lara Aguavivas was taken into custody by Boston Police Monday night in Dorchester.

They say he was one of four men who broke into a woman’s home on Beaver Street and assaulted her last Friday.

Police say the suspects then took the victim to an ATM and forced her to withdraw cash before taking her car and letting her go in Mattapan.

REALTED: BPD: Woman assaulted during reported robbery in Hyde Park

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)