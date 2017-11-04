Police arrest suspect in Pembroke stabbing

PEMBROKE, Mass. (WHDH) – Pembroke Police confirmed a woman was stabbed in the chest between 9-9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Stetson Pond. Officials said the woman then drove herself away from the scene to call police.

Hanson Police located the victim first at the intersection of Monponsett and South Streets.

Officials said she was then flown to a Boston-area hospital.

Police said just before 8 p.m. Saturday that they had captured the suspect, Mario Facchini, 49.

The victim’s name has not been released, and police have not released information on her condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 7News for updates.

BREAKING: Pembroke police have arrested the man they say stabbed a woman repeatedly Saturday morning. #7News pic.twitter.com/RvqikNmh0I — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) November 4, 2017

BREAKING: Suspect in morning stabbing in Pembroke has been caught. Police arrested the victim's former boyfriend via @EricKaneTV #7News pic.twitter.com/uH3Gb8eAnI — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) November 4, 2017

