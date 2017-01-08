Police arrest suspect wanted for shoplifting, hitting officer in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a shoplifting suspect who they said ran over an officer with his car in Plainville.

Officers were called to the Target in Plainville at 10:00 a.m. Sunday for a reported shoplifting in progress. When officers arrived, the suspect got into his vehicle and allegedly hit the officer who was pursuing him.

Officer Todd Holbrook was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his lower body. He is expected to be OK.

