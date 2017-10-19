Police arrest suspect wanted in Beverly domestic incident

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — Police arrested the suspect wanted after a domestic incident in Beverly on Wednesday.

Police said Charles Dixon threatened to harm his former girlfriend, who is pregnant. Officers were sent on a manhunt for Dixon, the search prompting a lockdown of Beverly Hospital and a nearby high school.

Officers were on the scene searching for Dixon on Hilltop Drive Wednesday after reports of shots fired at a house that Dixon’s former girlfriend used to own.

This is a breaking story. 7News will have more on this story as information develops.

