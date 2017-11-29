Police arrest suspected robber who crashed van into pool leading to manhunt in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspected robber who allegedly led officer on a car chase that ended when the suspect crashed a van into a swimming pool in Revere.

Police said the suspect was involved in an armed robbery in Everett earlier Tuesday evening. He then led police on a chase before getting to Butler Street and seeing it was a dead-end. The man crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard swimming pool.

“Tire screeching at first. Then I heard a big bang, looked out my window, saw the fence down and I saw a guy get out and run. By the time I got to the door, he was gone,” said Linda Veraldi who witnessed the scene unfold.

The suspect ran away following the crash but was shortly arrested after a manhunt near the Chelsea River behind Global Oil, police said. Authorities transported him to a local hospital.

The crash left damage to the fence, pool and yard.

“Disaster. The fence, the pool. We’re lucky it didn’t go into my aunt’s house, or hit her car, or get the deck and knock the house,” said Veraldi.

State Police have not released the suspect’s name or age at this point.

Officials said no one was hurt during this incident.

