Police arrest teacher accused of groping girls at mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a special education teacher from Massachusetts has been charged with groping young girls at a Rhode Island mall.

Police say 35-year-old Matthew Labriola, of Plainville, Massachusetts, intentionally bumped into the girls ages 12 to 14 at the Providence Place Mall on July 12 and touched their chests and shoulders. He was arrested after several girls identified him to police.

He was charged with five counts of child molestation and one count of sexual assault. He is free on $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty and has been referred to a public defender. A listed phone number for Labriola could not be located.

Fall River Public Schools tells the Providence Journal the suspect is a teacher at James Madison Morton Middle School and has been placed on administrative leave.

