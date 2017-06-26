Police arrest woman who turned baby bottle into swastika-labeled bong

BANKSIA GROVE, AUSTRALIA (WHDH) — Police in Australia came across an unusual find after arresting a woman who had turned a baby bottle into a bong labeled with a swastika.

Wanneroo Police posted a photo of the item with the caption, “Just when you thought you had seen it all.”

According to 7Yahoo News in Australia, police had arrived at the woman’s home for an unrelated matter. The woman has since been arrested.

Just when you thought you had seen it all.. LPT3 in Banksia Grove. #fb pic.twitter.com/SfzplrSvu0 — Wanneroo Police (@WannerooPolice) June 25, 2017

