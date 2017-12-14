Police arrested man and woman accused of stealing snow blowers from Weymouth store

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a man and a woman accused of stealing snow blowers from a Weymouth store.

Michael Garofalo of Hull and Kathleen Ball of Quincy, were two of the three people seen on surveillance video stealing the snow blowers.

Garofalo has been charged with two counts of larceny and destruction of property.

Ball has been charged with one count of larceny and conspiracy.

Investigators said the thieves used wire cutters to snip through the cables, and steal the snow blowers.

Police have not identified the third suspect at this time.

