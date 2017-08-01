Police ask for help identifying body found in river

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are hoping the public can help them identify a woman’s body that was pulled from the Merrimack River.

Lowell police said Monday they are checking with surrounding communities for any missing person reports and asking anyone with information to call them.

The Lowell Sun reports that a kayaker spotted the body Sunday entangled in a fallen tree and other debris. It is believed to be the remains of an adult female, but no approximate age could be determined.

